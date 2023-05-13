ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 sedative injections seized at Allipuram in Visakhapatnam, three held

May 13, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major catch, officials from the City Task Force (CTF) raided a house and seized nearly 2,100 sedative injections at Allipuram here during the early hours of Saturday.

Following credible information, under the supervision of Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad along with a team with the support of II Town police reportedly nabbed three youth. Apart from the huge sedatives, the police have also recovered around 30 kg ganja.

Sources from police said that another key accused in the case is at large and teams have been formed to nab him.

It was learnt that the Police Commissioner would reveal more details likely on Sunday.

