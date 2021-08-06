Over 2,000 kg ganja seized, two persons from Odisha arrested

The seized contraband will be worth over ₹2 crore, say police

In a major haul, the rural police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting 2,208 kg ganja at V.Madugula area in Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth over ₹2 crore in some of the northern States.

Based on credible information, a team led by Chodavaram Circle Inspector Syed Ilyas Mohammed intercepted a lorry at Garikabandhi check-post, where they seized the ganja.

According to Sub-Inspector of V. Madugula police station, P. Rama Rao, two accused Chikkan Pradhan and Chandan had come from Odisha a week ago and procured the ganja from interior parts of the Agency area from the district. They loaded the ganja in a lorry and were heading to Bhubaneswar from Paderu.

“In order to escape from the police checks, the accused dumped loads of overripe pineapples, so that the odour would camouflage the smell of ganja. However, after thorough checks, we recovered ganja bags,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

The police have recovered 69 bags of ganja, each weighing around 32 kg.

Cases were booked and further investigation is on.