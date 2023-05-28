Over 200 CCTV cameras are lying defunct in Visakhapatnam, say police officials

May 28, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Over 200 CCTV cameras which were installed at various parts of the city have not been functioning since many days. This was announced by the police themselves after the recent coordination meeting with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The police have also asked the authorities concerned to check the issue and get them repaired on a priority. As per the police, while most of the CCTV cameras were completely shut, some of them are not providing the feed properly.

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma said that these defunct CCTV cameras are situated on NH-16, BRTS roads, colony roads and several other areas under the corporation limits. “The CCTVs not only help in keeping a check on traffic violators, but would also help in detection of any crime if occurs. So, we have asked the corporation to get the issue resolved at the earliest,” he said.

A senior police officer working with the Police Control Room (PCR) admitted that there is serious trouble due to lack of functional CCTV cameras at many areas. The CCTV cameras in major areas like Jagadamba Junction, Jodugullapalem Junction, New Gajuwaka and many other important areas are also not functioning properly, he said, on condition of anonymity. He admitted that the police are missing clues due to lack of CCTV cameras in some areas in some cases.

“These days CCTV cameras have been playing a major role in providing clues in almost 90% of the cases, whether it may be a crime or traffic. During any snatching incidents or tracking any property offender, it is becoming tough to track the accused due to defunct CCTV cameras at some points. On NH-16, it is going to be tough to track vehicles in case of any accident, especially a hit-and-run case during the night time,” he said.

As per the police sources, along the NH-16, there are about 10 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras arranged in the city as part of ‘Smart City’ project. Unfortunately, only two of the total 10 are working, the sources said.

A senior engineer from the GVMC said that the repair works related to the CCTVs will be taken up on a priority basis following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner. He said that there are around 950 to 1,000 different types of CCTV cameras arranged under the corporation limits and they are being maintained by a private agency.

“Some cameras are not functioning due to network problem. Their feed is not received at the control room. In some parts, cables are also damaged due to maintenance works, either due to underground cabling or road digging up or some other issues,” said the officer.

He also said that in some areas, there might be no need of multiple cameras. Such areas will be identified and we would shift them to those junctions where they are needed, he added.

