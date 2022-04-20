Visakhapatnam: Over 2 lakh devotees expected for Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam

The festival was off-limits for devotees during the past two years on account of COVID; VIP slots to be increased

Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducting a review meeting to discuss the arrangements for the annual Chandanotsavam festival to be held on May 3, at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam, which is scheduled to be held on May 3.

He said devotees should be able to have a hassle-free darshan of the deity without any inconvenience.

The Collector chaired a review meeting on Wednesday with officials from Simhachalam Devasthanam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam City Police, and APSRTC to discuss the arrangements for the annual festival

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that darshan will be allowed from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the festival day. Keeping in view the heat wave, tents should be arranged for the devotees and carpets should be laid on the floor along the route, he said. Toilets and drinking water facility should be arranged for the devotees in the queue lines and wheelchairs must be available for the physically challenged, the Collector said, advising officials to take the help of NGOs, NCC and NSS volunteers by issuing them identity cards and assigning them specific duties.

The Chandanotsavam festival would have darshan tickets priced at ₹300, ₹500, ₹1,000 and ₹1,200. He also suggested the use of bar codes to weed out fake tickets.

VIP slots have been increased this year. The Collector said officials must follow COVID-19 precautions and should wear masks while on duty. The Collector asked the officials to issue vehicle passes and to identify vehicle parking lots. He also sought the cooperation of officials from various departments to ensure that the event is held without any glitches.

APSRTC officials were instructed to arrange adequate number of buses from various areas of the city to the temple. Electricity department officials were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The Collector also asked the Medical and Health Department to arrange medical stalls with a sufficient stock of medicines and ORS sachets at the temple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Sumit Sunil suggested to the Collector that air-conditioned buses can be roped in of possible, and to erect signboards at the venue. He said that devotees who attend the festival should be able to have darshan without fail.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala said that as devotees were not allowed to have darshan of the Lord during Chandanotsavam for the last two years, they are anticipating a heavy rush of over two lakh devotees this year.

MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, and ACP (Crime) Ch. Penta Rao, and officials from Revenue, Excise, and Fire were present.