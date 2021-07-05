Over 1,700 smuggled liquor bottles seized, six persons arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 July 2021 20:53 IST

Main accused purchased the liquor from Odisha, say SEB officials

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested six persons and seized 1,702 liquor bottles of different capacities and brands from them.

Based on a tip-off that some persons were trying sell smuggled liquor bottles, the SEB team led by Inspectors M. Venkata Rao and N. Ganesh, raided a place near KRM Colony and arrested the accused and seized bottles on Sunday night. The details were divulged before the media on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused have been identified as Bathala Giri (48), Santosh Kumar Panda (39), Sadasiba Patra (50), Mogili Ajay (27), Yaramasetti Kiran Sagar (24) and Thirupathi (31).

While Santosh Kumar, Sadasiba and Thirupathi hail from Odisha, the others are from Visakhapatnam.

The SEB team also seized a van in which the smuggled liquor was being transported in 88 cardboard boxes and ₹34,000 in cash.

The liquor was purchased by the main accused Giri from Brahmapuram in Odisha and was smuggled to be sold in Visakhapatnam.

Another accused by name Sahu from Brahmapuram, from whom the liquor was purchased, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

The entire operation was coordinated by City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of SEB Vineet Brijlal, Joint Director SEB- Visakhapatnam city Ajitha Vejendla, Deputy Commissioner of SEB- Visakhapatnam, S.V.V.N. Babji Rao and Assistant Enforcement Superintendent Bammidi Srinadhudu.