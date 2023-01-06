ADVERTISEMENT

Over 16,000 are likely to attend APPSC Group 1 examination in Visakhapatnam on January 8, says DRO

January 06, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Revenue Officer(DRO) Srinivasa Murthy on Friday said that 16,935 candidates are likely to attend the APPSC Group – 1 examinations which are scheduled to be held on January 8. As many as 42 centres are being arranged for the examination, he said asking the Chief Superintendent and Liaison officers to take up the allotted works without any issues.

The DRO conducted a review meeting over the arrangements and said that electronic gadgets and bluetooths should not be allowed into the examination hall. He said that help desks should be arranged at the railway station and the RTC Bus complex. He said that there should not be any power interruption on the day of examination. He has also asked the officials to follow COVID-19 protocol and set up medical desk, apart from providing basic amenities like toilets and drinking water facilities.

APPSC officials and Principals from various colleges, who were appointed liaison officers, were present.

