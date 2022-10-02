Over 16 tonnes of garbage cleared at Jodugullapalem beach in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 02, 2022 19:37 IST

Students and NCC cadets taking part in a beach cleanu-p campaign organised as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU
Over 16 tonnes of trash was cleared from Jodugullapalem beach as part of the ‘Sagara Theera Swachhta’, a beach cleaning programme organised by the district administration here on Sunday. Over 300 government officials, including District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, GVMC employees, staff from CRPF and NGOs, took part in the programme enthusiastically from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. The officials said that this was the fifth phase of the programme. Every month, some stretch of the local beaches were being cleaned. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, beach clean-up programmes were organised by students and NCC cadets from various educational institutions

