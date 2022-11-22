  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

Over 1,500 cases booked under MV Act in a day in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have booked as many as 1,507 cases against people who were allegedly involved in violating MV Act norms at various places here on Monday. The police teams have also conducted drunken driving checkings at various places and booked as many as 39 cases.

On Monday, the police have conducted as many as 315 vehicle-checkings at various places. As many as 66 nuisance cases were booked. The cases include obstructing traffic, occupying roads, pavements and all cases where public inconvenience is created.

Meanwhile, cases were booked against as many as 91 people who were found to be consuming alcohol in open place. The Special Enforcement Bureau and city police jointly booked two cases for having possession of liquor illegally in which three persons were arrested. Awareness programmes were conducted on loan apps, OTP frauds, cyber crimes and other frauds.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.