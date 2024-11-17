 />
Over 15 acres of ganja plantations destroyed in ASR district

Police used drones to identify the exact location of the plantations, and are yet to identify those who cultivated the ganja

Published - November 17, 2024 07:06 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Pedabayalu police on Sunday destroyed ganja plantations spread over 15 acres at Gadiguda, an interior tribal village in Pedabayalu mandal, here in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar, teams of Pedabayalu police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramana, Forest Department staff, with the help of a few locals, trekked to the interior village and found the ganja plantations. The police teams used drones to identify the exact location of the plantations.

The forest authorities ascertained that the miscreants had been cultivating ganja in the forest lands since a long time. The plantations were destroyed by the police on the spot and they are in the process of identifying those who cultivated the ganja.

Meanwhile, on November 11, the G. Madugula police had conducted a raid at the interior areas of Degalarai village in Solabham panchayat and destroyed 3.55 acres of ganja plantations spread across 20 different spots. Throughout ASR district, a total of 10,803 acres have been provided with alternative crops, benefiting 10,256 farmers, as per the police..

In alignment with these efforts, ASR district launched a comprehensive 100-day action plan on June 12, 2024, to combat ganja cultivation and trafficking. The district has registered 141 cases under the NDPS Act, seizing over 11,618 kg of dry ganja and 3.05 kg of hashish oil, with 563 individuals implicated and 390 arrests made.

As part of Sankalpam programme, as many as 320 community outreach activities were taken up involving 15,000 participants. To streamline anti-narcotics efforts, a District Narcotics Task Force Cell was established, providing a toll-free helpline number (9381 123 100) to receive complaints from the public.

