Over 1,300 nominations filed for 98 wards in GVMC

With the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP leading the tally of nominations followed by independents, a total of 1,361 nominations were filed for the 98 wards in GVMC. The receipt of nominations continued till late on Friday.

TDP leads with 380 nominations filed by its nominees and 364 filing for YSRCP. Jana Sena Party nominees filed 110 nominations, Congress 86 and BJP 80. The CPI(M), the CPI and BSP account for 43, 17 and 10 nominations respectively.

Monday is the last day for withdrawals after scrutiny on Saturday.

Notable among the YSRCP nominees are: its city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas, minority leader Barkat Ali, former corporators Banala Satya Srinivasa Rao, S. China Appala Naidu, Jiyyani Sridhar, Kampa Hanok, Garikina Gowri, Polipalli Jyoti, Molli Lakshmi, Yandrapu Fatima Rani and Pacharlapalli Lakshmi. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao’s daughter Priyanka, MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy’s son Vamsi Reddy and former floor leader Behera Bhaskara Rao’s wife Venkata Swaranalata Sivadevi were among the relatives of ruling party leaders that filed the papers.

Former MLA Gandi Babji, former city TDP president Peela Srinivasa Rao and State party secretary Md Nazir, former corporators Pyla Mutyala Naidu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Lella Koteswara Rao and Pentakota Veeralakshmi, District SC Cell president Putcha Vijay Kumar and Telugu Yuvatha president Lodagala Krishna were among those who filed nominations on behalf of the TDP.

BJP and Jana Sena Party have decided to contest in alliance in the local body elections. JSP will contest 51 and BJP 47, according to BJP city president M. Ravindra.

CPI(M) city secretary B.Ganga Rao, former corporator Botta Eswaramma, CITU general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, former leader of Steel Plant Recognised Union N. Rama Rao, A.P. Municipal Workers Union president G. Subba Rao and AIDWA leader V. Prabhavati are among the contenders for corporator post.

CPI fielded seven nominees, including former corporator and senior leader A.J. Stalin and Dalita Hakkula Porata Samiti district president Busi Venkata Rao.