Over 12,000 candidates likely to attend AP Polycet in Visakhapatnam district on May 10

May 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 12,519 candidates are expected to attend the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP Polycet) in the Visakhapatnam district, according to the Revenue Department officials on Sunday.

The exam will be held at 34 centres in the district, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10.

While 11,569 students will take the exam at 28 centres in Visakhapatnam, 950 students take the test at six examination centres in Bheemili.

Students will be allowed to enter the centres from 10 a.m. The police will implement Section 144 at the examination centres.

APSRTC will run special buses. Students should bring only their identity cards along with blue or black pen, HB pencil, eraser and hall ticket.

