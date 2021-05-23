Over 10K COVID patients recover in five days in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 May 2021 17:48 IST

District sees 1,668 new infections and nine deaths

As many as 2,151 persons, who were infected with COVID-19, recovered in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, while 1,668 new infections were reported during the same time period in Visakhapatnam district. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,27,166. This is for the fourth time in the last one week, the number of daily recoveries outnumbered infections in the district.

The death toll has increased to 838 after nine more persons succumbed to the coronavirus. The total number of persons died due to infection till date this May is 227.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of recoveries has also increased to 1,06,518. As many as 10,810 persons recovered from the virus in the last five days. The number of active cases stands at 19,810.