Over 10,500 drunken driving cases booked this year so far in Visakhapatnam

Police attribute the increase in the number of cases to strict enforcement

August 09, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

The city has reported over 10,000 drunken driving cases this year. There was a substantial increase in the number of cases and police attribute it to strict enforcement at various places.

As per the Visakhapatnam city traffic wing this year, the city police have booked as many as 10,795 drunken driving cases. A fine amount of ₹1.40 crore was imposed on the drunken drivers by the court. Similarly, during the year 2022, the total number of drunken driving cases booked was 10,824 and ₹1.81 crore was collected as fine for the whole year.

Among the total cases reported during this year, Harbour police station limits have reported most number of cases – 1,935, followed by Kancharapalem and Gajuwaka – 1,567 cases each.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that in nine traffic divisions in the city, at least two teams of traffic police are deployed to various places to conduct drunken driving checking randomly. During Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the number of enforcement teams are increased. And during major events like New Year’s eve, Dasara and some holidays, special drives are being organised to keep a check on drunken driving, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the traffic department has more than 90 breath analysers. There are adequate number of body worn cameras, which they personnel wear while conducting checks. Apart from traffic police, every law & order police station also have two breath analysers, which they use to conduct tests in their limits, he added.

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma said that in the last two to three months, they have been producing the people caught in drunken driving checks before the magistrates, who have been sending them on remand for at least two to three days.

