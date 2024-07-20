ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10,000 tribals benefitted from CSR activities of RINL, says CMD

Published - July 20, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 10,440 tribal people have benefitted from the CSR activity of RINL-VSP, said its CMD Atul Bhatt during a review meeting by Jatothu Hussain, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes(NCST), here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hussain visited the plant to interact with top management of RINL and representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s ST Employees’ Welfare Association.

Mr. Bhatt informed that RINL has been organising awareness programmes for SC&ST employees, medical camps and eye screening camps in the tribal villages on a regular basis.

An exclusive SC&ST Cell was established at the RINL with a Liaison Officer in the rank of a Deputy General Manager to monitor reservation in recruitment and promotions as per Presidential Directives and RINL established Dr B.R. Ambedkar Merit Recognition’ for pursuing professional courses for children of SC and ST employees of RINL, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US