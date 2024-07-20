Over 10,000 tribals benefitted from CSR activities of RINL, says CMD

Nearly 10,440 tribal people have benefitted from the CSR activity of RINL-VSP, said its CMD Atul Bhatt during a review meeting by Jatothu Hussain, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes(NCST), here on Saturday.

Mr. Hussain visited the plant to interact with top management of RINL and representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s ST Employees’ Welfare Association.

Mr. Bhatt informed that RINL has been organising awareness programmes for SC&ST employees, medical camps and eye screening camps in the tribal villages on a regular basis.

An exclusive SC&ST Cell was established at the RINL with a Liaison Officer in the rank of a Deputy General Manager to monitor reservation in recruitment and promotions as per Presidential Directives and RINL established Dr B.R. Ambedkar Merit Recognition’ for pursuing professional courses for children of SC and ST employees of RINL, he added.