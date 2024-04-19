GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 1 lakh devotees expected to have darshan during ‘Anupu Utsavam’ on April 23

April 19, 2024 08:53 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1 lakh people are expected to have darshan of Sri Karaka Chettu Polamamba at Peda Waltair on April 23, on the occasion of ‘Anupu Utsavam’, said Executive Officer of Sri Karaka Chettu Polamamba Devasthanam, K Sirisha. She said that ‘Sri Karaka Chettu Polamamba Ammavari Jathara Mahotsavam’ is being organised from April 14 to May 14.

Addressing a press conference at the temple on Thursday, Ms Sirisha said that on April 22, Thollela Utsavam and on April 23, Anupu Utsavam will be organised which are considered very auspicious by the devotees. On April 22, 10 p.m., first darshan of the deity may be availed by Rs 1,516 ticket holders and from 3 a.m. (April 23), regular darshan will be allowed. She said that all arrangements were made to ensure there is no inconvenience for the devotees.

Eom

