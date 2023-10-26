ADVERTISEMENT

Over ₹1 crore unaccounted cash transported in washing machines caught in Vizag

October 26, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major seizure, the city police recovered around ₹1.30 crore cash which was allegedly being transported in a van near NAD Junction late on Tuesday night in the city. To skip checking by the enforcement agencies, the money was packed in cardboard boxes and then stored inside washing machines. Police identified that the money belongs to the management of a renowned electronic showroom from the city.

According to the Airport Police, based on credible information, the police intercepted a van near NAD Junction late on Tuesday night. When they questioned the driver and the cleaner, they said that the washing machines were being shifted from the Vizag showroom to Vijayawada showroom.

Upon thorough checking, the money along with 30 new mobile phones were found in the washing machines. Police ascertained that even the workers were unaware of the money which was hid in it. Since there was no bills or accounts to the money, the Airport Police booked cases under relevant sections and are handing over the money to the Income Tax department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the police, the showroom management can provide proper proofs/documents and take back the money after several procedures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US