Over ₹1 crore unaccounted cash transported in washing machines caught in Vizag

October 26, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major seizure, the city police recovered around ₹1.30 crore cash which was allegedly being transported in a van near NAD Junction late on Tuesday night in the city. To skip checking by the enforcement agencies, the money was packed in cardboard boxes and then stored inside washing machines. Police identified that the money belongs to the management of a renowned electronic showroom from the city.

According to the Airport Police, based on credible information, the police intercepted a van near NAD Junction late on Tuesday night. When they questioned the driver and the cleaner, they said that the washing machines were being shifted from the Vizag showroom to Vijayawada showroom.

Upon thorough checking, the money along with 30 new mobile phones were found in the washing machines. Police ascertained that even the workers were unaware of the money which was hid in it. Since there was no bills or accounts to the money, the Airport Police booked cases under relevant sections and are handing over the money to the Income Tax department.

As per the police, the showroom management can provide proper proofs/documents and take back the money after several procedures.

