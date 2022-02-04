Outsourcing employees decry ‘injustice’ in PRC

They alleged that the government has done them injustice by giving them a nominal hike in salaries in the 11th PRC.

Outsourcing and contract employees, under the banner of the JAC of State Government Contract and Outsourcing Employees, Teachers and Workers, Visakha District Committee, staged a protest at Gandhi Statue near GVMC on Thursday, seeking justice.

Speaking to reporters, JAC district committee chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, general secretary P. Mani and Hospital Workers Union leader P. Venkata Rao recalled that during his ‘padayatra’ before the general elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to implement ‘equal pay for equal work’ and regularise the outsourcing employees in a phased manner. He had not only failed to keep his word but alsometed outinjustice to them in the PRC,they alleged.

The salary of outsourcing employees should be fixed at ₹26,500 but it was reduced by ₹5,000 in the PRC. The tenure of the PRC was increased fromfive years to 10 years, which meant that the employees have to work for the same wages for the next 10 years. The committee leaders demanded that the minimum basic pay of Class IV employees be fixed at ₹20,000 as per the CS Committee Report and the Samagra Shiksha employees be given minimum timescale as per G.O. 40 issued in the past.

They said that contract and outsourcing employees were leading miserable lives with therise in prices of essential commodities and increasing work pressure. The PRC was not implemented for contract and outsourcing employees in APSRTC and they were slogging for ₹7,000 to ₹12,000. They sought that minimum wages for them be fixed at ₹20,000.

They said that they would unite all the outsourcing employees, working in various government departments like Education and Health, andlaunchstruggles till the minimum timescale was implemented for them. They would join the strike by employees and teachers from February 7, if necessary.