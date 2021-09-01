Visakhapatnam

Outsourced health workers seek regularisation of services

CITU leader P. Mani being detained by the police during the protest by health workers in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Health workers, who were appointed on outsourcing basis at 26 urban Public Health Centres (PHCs) and were terminated after the decline in COVID-19 cases, staged a protest near the residence of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday.

A total of 158 employees were appointed on outsourcing basis through e-Vaidya, five years ago.

The State government has now terminated their services though they had been seeking continuation of their services through various protests during the last one year. The State government has now decided to abolish the outsourcing system and run the urban PHCs with regular staff.

The ‘outsourcing’ workers are seeking regularisation of their services. They said that even after allocation of some of the posts to 104 staff and continuation of the existing staff, some more posts would remain vacant as the number of urban PHCs has been increased from 222 to 560.

The protesting workers said that they went to the Minister’s residence to submit a memorandum. The MVP police arrested 17 of the protesters.


Sep 1, 2021

