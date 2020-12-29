Outreach programmes yielding results in tribal areas, says SP

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 December 2020 00:41 IST

‘34 extremist offences reported in the district’

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao has said that the community welfare programmes being initiated by the district police are yielding positive results in the tribal areas this year. Speaking about focus areas in the coming year, he said that the district police would continue to ensure people-friendly policing and provide better services to the citizens.

Addressing the annual press conference here on Monday, Mr. Krishna Rao said that the district reported as many as 34 extremist offences in the year 2020. Among the offences, include murder of two tribals by the extremists recently after branding them as ‘informers’. Maoists have gone on a killing spree recently out of frustration and desperation, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from it, two tribals were also killed in a landmine blast which was planted by extremists. The year 2020 also saw three Exchanges of Fire (EOF) in which one was a joint operation with Odisha Police, he added. In the year 2020, seven extremists and 15 Militia members were arrested, while 14 Militia members had surrendered, he said.

He said that with the community welfare programmes, tribals are gaining confidence on governance. The programmes bridged the gap between the police and the public, the SP said.

Answering a query, Mr. Krishna Rao said that there was no major Maoist movement found on the border regions of Visakhapatnam this year.

He also said that in 2020, the coordination with Odisha police was very good and he was optimistic of continuing the good relations for mutual benefit.