ADVERTISEMENT

Outreach programme on SPARSH online pension system organised in Visakhapatnam

December 27, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An outreach programme on SPARSH online pension system was conducted by Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, at Area Accounts Office (Navy) here on Tuesday.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, who participated as the chief guest, spoke to the pensioners on the benefits of the SPARSH programme. Over 500 ex-servicemen, retired Defence Civilians and their families from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts attended the programme.

The Ministry of Defence under the Central Government has rolled out the Sparsh Portal and Module for pensioners as a ‘One Stop One Solution’ for all Defence /Defence Civilian Pensioners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

T Jayaseelan, CDA, Chennai, has clarified the doubts which were raised by the pensioners. Siva Shankar Bandi, DCDA, AAO (Navy) Visakhapatnam, also participated in the outreach programme, through which the benefits of the new system were explained and the doubts of the pensioners were clarified and their grievances were noted for early resolution.

The programme was useful to the pensioners consequent on the migration of their pension account from the legacy system to the new system Sparsh.

Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, is conducting the Sparsh Outreach Programmes at various places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US