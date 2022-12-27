Outreach programme on SPARSH online pension system organised in Visakhapatnam

December 27, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An outreach programme on SPARSH online pension system was conducted by Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, at Area Accounts Office (Navy) here on Tuesday.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, who participated as the chief guest, spoke to the pensioners on the benefits of the SPARSH programme. Over 500 ex-servicemen, retired Defence Civilians and their families from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts attended the programme.

The Ministry of Defence under the Central Government has rolled out the Sparsh Portal and Module for pensioners as a ‘One Stop One Solution’ for all Defence /Defence Civilian Pensioners.

T Jayaseelan, CDA, Chennai, has clarified the doubts which were raised by the pensioners. Siva Shankar Bandi, DCDA, AAO (Navy) Visakhapatnam, also participated in the outreach programme, through which the benefits of the new system were explained and the doubts of the pensioners were clarified and their grievances were noted for early resolution.

The programme was useful to the pensioners consequent on the migration of their pension account from the legacy system to the new system Sparsh.

Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, is conducting the Sparsh Outreach Programmes at various places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.