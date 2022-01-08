Outposts to be set up at RK Beach to alert visitors on safety norms

Convert Hudhud houses as COVID Care Centres: Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to set up outposts at RK Beach. He said that the outposts should have staff from GVMC and the Police Department to create awareness and alert beach visitors over COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He, along with GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and other officials, visited RK Beach to check COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the people.

He also inspected Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and King George Hospital (KGH) to check preparedness and also visited Hudhud houses at Arilova Colony which will be soon converted to COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC). During his visit to R.K Beach, Mr Mallikarjuna interacted with a few non-local tourists and appealed them to follow COVID-19 protocol amid rise in cases at many places.

He later checked Hudhud houses in Ward 13 and asked Mr. Lakshmisha to make arrangements and convert them as COVID Care Centres.

He visited beds and oxygen facility at the VIMS and enquired about the Out Patient (OP) services, doctors, nurses and other staff strength in the hospital. He also visited virology lab at KGH and asked the officials to increase RT-PCR tests.

Upon request from Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal P.V. Sudhakar for the need of equipment to conduct genome sequencing, the Collector spoke to higher officials.