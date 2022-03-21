Orthopaedician from Visakhapatnam bags gold medal
Arun Kumar V of Reva Spine Centre, Visakhapatnam, received Prof. Vyaghreswarudu Gold Medal for the extensive research work done on “publications and time spent on research by orthopaedic surgeons of Andhra Pradesh when compared to their counterparts around the world”, according to a statement issued here on Monday.
The medal for the above research work was awarded at the 51 st AP State Orthopaedics Conference held in Ongole from March 18 to 20.
