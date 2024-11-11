Ortho surgeons summit held in Vizag

The educational summit ‘IAS One Vizag Shoulder Arthroscopy Summit’ was organised by CARE Hospitals, in association with the Indian Arthroscopy Society and the Arthroscopy Association of Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

With the theme of ‘Restoring Balance’, the summit focussed on shoulder instability and invited renowned experts, orthopaedic surgeons, and arthroscopy professionals from across the country to share insights.

Orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Srinivas G, Dr. Rajesh Reddy R, and Dr. Santhosh Ram G., urged participants to gain hands-on experience in managing shoulder instability using the latest minimally invasive techniques. The participants engaged in comprehensive theoretical sessions and live surgical demonstrations, enhancing their skills to improve patient outcomes in treating shoulder instability.

IAS president Arumugam S. and HCOO of CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, Mayukh Chaudhuri also spoke.