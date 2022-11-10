Visakhapatnam

Origin point of RTC buses in Vizag changed for Modi’s visit on Nov. 12

The long-distance APSRTC buses, scheduled to leave Maddilapalem bus station on November 12, will start journey from Dwaraka bus station (RTC Complex) in view of the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on Thursday, APSRTC Regional Manager A. Appala Raju appealed to the passengers, who have booked tickets for the buses scheduled to leave from Maddilapalem on November 12 (Saturday), to take notice of the change.

The main routes of the buses scheduled from Maddilapalem bus station are Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajole, Bhimavaram, Machilipatnam, Tanuku, Narsapur and Hyderabad. Passengers can dial 9959225602 or 7382520255 for more details.

In a separate statement, the authorities said that the bus pass counters would remain closed on November 12 in view of the Prime Minister’s tour. The counters will be opened as usual on November 13 (Sunday).


