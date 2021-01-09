Orientation programme for AU integrated management course begins

The week-long online orientation programme for the newly-started integrated BBA-MBA programme, began at Andhra University campus here on Friday.
The new integrated management programme started by AU at Andhra University School of Business, provides an undergraduate degree (BBA) after three years followed by a master’s degree (MBA) after two years with an exit option.
Administrative Officer S. Sarabandi informed that a total of 65 students have registered for the programme, including 40 international students from 21 different countries and 25 Indian students.
The Administrative Officer introduced the structure and pedagogy and explained the unique features of the integrated programme, designed for providing appropriate blend of theory and practice as an essential aspect for future managers.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that the programme was innovative and designed for professional competency in today’s business management and entrepreneurship.
Rector K. Samatha spoke.
The inauguration was followed by the scheduled resource lecture by P. Ravi Kumar, former Professor of IIM-Bangalore.
Andhra University has established the Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB) under RUSA 2.0.
