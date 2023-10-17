Organising committee holds meeting to discuss arrangements for India-Australia T20 match in Visakhapatnam

October 17, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of much anticipated T-20 International Cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held on November 23 at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem here, the first organising committee meeting was held here on Tuesday to discuss about the arrangements for the match.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, EPDCL Chairman Prudhvi Tej, CEO of ACA Siva Reddy, Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy, apex council members of the ACA and others took part in the meeting.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the BCCI has given ACA another opportunity to host an International cricket match. He said that discussions were held regarding the arrangements in the meeting. He said that they have decided to invite all State cricket association presidents and secretaries to the match. He said that the sale of tickets and prices will be finalised soon and announced in the next meeting. He said that they would ensure the tickets are sold without any irregularities.

Mr Gopinath Reddy said that Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium can accommodate about 27,000 people. He said that the apex council members are mulling to arrange a big screen near RK Beach by taking all permissions, such that it could accommodate another 10,000 people.

Organising committee Chairman A. Mallikarjuna said that a revenue official will be appointed to look after the ticket sales and ensure there are no irregularities.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented on the day of the match. He said that spectators should reach the stadium within the timing given by the ACA.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation would provide sanitation, toilets and drinking water facility at the stadium.

