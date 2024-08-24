GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organisers must obtain prior permission for setting up Ganesh Pandals: Vizag Collector

A single-window desk will be set up at the Collector’s office from August 25 for receiving applications

Published - August 24, 2024 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Artisans from West Bengal making Ganesh idols in Visakhapatnam recently.

Artisans from West Bengal making Ganesh idols in Visakhapatnam recently. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad announced that it is mandatory for organisers to obtain prior permission from authorities ahead of setting up Ganesh Pandals in the city, as Ganesh Pooja is scheduled to be held on September 7.

Mr. Prasad conducted a meeting with authorities from different wings including Police, Revenue, EPDCL, Municipal Corporation, Fire, and others, here on Saturday. He said that organisers should follow guidelines given by the Centre and State governments besides from the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

He urged organisers to strictly refrain from using single-use plastic during the festival days, opt for environment friendly Ganesh idols, and not immerse idols in water bodies.

Single-window desk

Mr. Prasad also said that a single-window desk will be set up at the Collector’s office from August 25 for permissions regarding Ganesh Pandals. The desk will include officials from the police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), fire department, EPDCL, PCB.

He also said that the organisers should mention the date of immersion while applying for the permission. Pandals will be not allowed in specific public places where movement of traffic could be disrupted, he added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Shankabratha Bagchi, Joint CP K. Fakeerappa, GVMC commissioner Sampath Kumar and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.