Organisers must obtain prior permission for setting up Ganesh Pandals: Vizag Collector

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad announced that it is mandatory for organisers to obtain prior permission from authorities ahead of setting up Ganesh Pandals in the city, as Ganesh Pooja is scheduled to be held on September 7.

Mr. Prasad conducted a meeting with authorities from different wings including Police, Revenue, EPDCL, Municipal Corporation, Fire, and others, here on Saturday. He said that organisers should follow guidelines given by the Centre and State governments besides from the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

He urged organisers to strictly refrain from using single-use plastic during the festival days, opt for environment friendly Ganesh idols, and not immerse idols in water bodies.

Single-window desk

Mr. Prasad also said that a single-window desk will be set up at the Collector’s office from August 25 for permissions regarding Ganesh Pandals. The desk will include officials from the police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), fire department, EPDCL, PCB.

He also said that the organisers should mention the date of immersion while applying for the permission. Pandals will be not allowed in specific public places where movement of traffic could be disrupted, he added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Shankabratha Bagchi, Joint CP K. Fakeerappa, GVMC commissioner Sampath Kumar and others were present.