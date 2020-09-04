Organise medical camps in Agency: CPI(M)

K. Lokanadham

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2020 09:34 IST

‘Strange disease claimed three lives’

The CPI(M) District Committee has appealed to the district Collector to organise medical camps in the Agency areas of the district to save the tribal people from a “strange disease” that has already claimed three lives.

In a memorandum to the Collector on Thursday, party district secretary K. Lokanadham said that a pregnant woman and two children of Thokaraya village of Darakonda panchayat died in the last 15 days. The victims were experiencing swelling all over their bodies and dying even before they could be shifted to a hospital, he said.

Reddy Suseela (25) of Thokarayi village had fever and swelling all over her body. She was taken to the Darakonda PHC. The doctors referred her to the Chintapalli CHC. She died on the way to the CHC.

The roads in the Agency area were badly damaged during the recent rains, causing untold hardship to the tribal people during emergencies. Medical staff were also not visiting the villages in view of the pandemic, he alleged. The CPI(M) leader appealed to the Collector to organise camps.