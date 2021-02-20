Organisations should constitute Internal Complaints Committee: DLCC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 February 2021

‘They will hear and redress grievances relating to sexual harassment of women’

Director of Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, and Chairperson of District Local Complaint Committee (DLCC) P. Usha said that according to the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) every organisation has to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) when there are 10 or more women employees. The committee will hear and redress grievances pertaining to sexual harassment and update the details of the committee constituted, she said.

She was speaking during the DLCC meet over Sexual Harassment of Women at Place (Prevention,Prohibition and Redressal) in the district, which was held at AU, here on Saturday.

Ms. Usha said that the documentation should be properly maintained and review meetings must be conducted quarterly. She said that awareness campaigns must be conducted by the committee in the organisation about the DLCC. She said that the ICC should display ‘dos and don’ts and also display the DLCC committee details with contact numbers on board. The DLCC will visit the organisations for verification. The DLCC also resolved to have a meeting with all the chairpersons of ICC, which would be addressed by the District Collector, she said.

Members M.V. Lakshmi, K. Swarna Kumari and ex-officio member N. Sita Mahalakshmi were among those present.