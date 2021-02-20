Organisations should constitute Internal Complaints Committee: DLCC chief

Director of Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, and Chairperson of District Local Complaint Committee (DLCC) P. Usha said that according to the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) every organisation has to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) when there are 10 or more women employees. The committee will hear and redress grievances pertaining to sexual harassment and update the details of the committee constituted, she said.
She was speaking during the DLCC meet over Sexual Harassment of Women at Place (Prevention,Prohibition and Redressal) in the district, which was held at AU, here on Saturday.
Ms. Usha said that the documentation should be properly maintained and review meetings must be conducted quarterly. She said that awareness campaigns must be conducted by the committee in the organisation about the DLCC. She said that the ICC should display ‘dos and don’ts and also display the DLCC committee details with contact numbers on board. The DLCC will visit the organisations for verification. The DLCC also resolved to have a meeting with all the chairpersons of ICC, which would be addressed by the District Collector, she said.
Members M.V. Lakshmi, K. Swarna Kumari and ex-officio member N. Sita Mahalakshmi were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath