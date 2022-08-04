Visakhapatnam

Organic products store to come up at MVP Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam as part of a pilot project

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAMN August 04, 2022 18:21 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 18:21 IST

MVP Rythu Bazaar will get an exclusive organic products store very soon. As part of a pilot project and for the first time in the State, the Marketing Department officials are setting up the store in over 800 sq.feet area.

According to the officials, the main aim is to provide a helping hand to the farmers involved in organic farming in the State. In view of the demand for organic products during various melas in Visakhapatnam, the city was selected for the pilot project, it was learnt. Farmers involved in organic farming from three districts, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju, are to be given opportunity to sell their products at the store.

“Commissioner of the Marketing Department, and CEO of rythu bazaars are in the process of selecting organic farmers to sell their products. There is an association involving around 300 organic farmers and it will be involved in the project. Vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses and other products cultivated using organic farming will be sold in the store,” said Estate Officer of MVP Rythu Bazaar G. Prasad.

The authorities said that people involved in organic farming can approach the Marketing Department. The team would inspect the vegetables and fruits cultivated by them and a decision will be taken on how to provide them the opportunity. Already the officials are in the process of selecting the organic farmers from various associations.Assistant Director of Marketing Department Sheikh Yasin said that steps are being taken to ensure that the store would be ready by this month-end.

