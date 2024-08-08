ADVERTISEMENT

Organ donors’ last rites to be performed with State honours

Published - August 08, 2024 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

State government will allocate ₹10,000 towards meeting their funeral expenses

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of ‘organ donors’ will hereafter be performed with full honours by the government. Orders to this effect were issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health Department) on August 8, Thursday.

As part of the activities to promote organ donation by creation of awareness on the need for pledging the organs so that they could be retrieved from brain dead persons or after the death of the donor, the government has decided to organise the funeral of organ donors by conducting the final rites under the supervision of an official not below the rank of an RDO.

Welcoming the decision of the government, AP Jeevandan coordinator K. Rambabu said that measures would be taken for the success of the Jeevandan programme. He also said that the State government was also allocating ₹10,000 towards meeting the funeral expenses of organ donors.

