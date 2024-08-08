GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organ donors’ last rites to be performed with State honours

State government will allocate ₹10,000 towards meeting their funeral expenses

Published - August 08, 2024 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of ‘organ donors’ will hereafter be performed with full honours by the government. Orders to this effect were issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health Department) on August 8, Thursday.

As part of the activities to promote organ donation by creation of awareness on the need for pledging the organs so that they could be retrieved from brain dead persons or after the death of the donor, the government has decided to organise the funeral of organ donors by conducting the final rites under the supervision of an official not below the rank of an RDO.

Welcoming the decision of the government, AP Jeevandan coordinator K. Rambabu said that measures would be taken for the success of the Jeevandan programme. He also said that the State government was also allocating ₹10,000 towards meeting the funeral expenses of organ donors.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.