Organ donation provides opportunity to help others even after death, says Mayor

‘Youngsters should shun superstitions and pledge their organs’

Awareness meetings, programmes and calls for pledging organs and cadavers were organised as part of World Organ Donation Day on Friday.

An awareness meet was organised, under the auspices of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), near the YMCA on Beach Road in the morning to create awareness among the public on the importance of organ donation. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, who participated as the chief guest, said organ donation provides an opportunity to help others even after death. All individuals, irrespective of their position in society, should think in a humanitarian way and pledge their organs to give a new lease of life to others, after death, she said.

She called upon youngsters to shun superstitions and pledge their organs. VIMS Director K. Rambabu presided.

The Savithri Bai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust (SPECT) conducted an awareness programme at the Government Institute of Chemical Technology of the Government Polytechnic on Thursday.

SPECT founder Guduri Sita Maha Lakshmi said that organ donation could give a new lease of life to eight persons after death. It was unfortunate that not even one in a million persons in India were pledging their organs, she said. An estimated five lakh persons were dying in India every year. The Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) figures show that only around 8,000 organ transplants were being done in India every year. The annual requirement of kidneys for transplant to patients was between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh.

One way to increase cadaver transplants is to register as an organ donor. After registering as an organ donor, the person concerned should inform his/her immediate family members about their wish to donate their organs after death.

“Organ transplantation and retrieval cannot be done by all hospitals. Government approval is required and the hospital should be registered as a transplant or retrieval centre. Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 2014, gives guidelines for transplantation in India,” says R.K. Mahesh, consultant nephrologist, KIMS ICON Hospital.

Brain death

“After brain death, the relatives can discuss with the doctor or hospital if that hospital has this facility, if not the patient could be shifted to another hospital, which has the facility. Organ donation is the need of the hour to improve survival of patients with end-stage organ failure and is everyone’s responsibility to spread the awareness about it,” he adds.