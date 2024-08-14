Organ donation is the need of the hour, say family members of donors, and recipients at a meet in Visakhapatnam

Organ donation is a gift, which any person can give to others even after his/her death. It gives a new lease of life to those suffering from end-stage diseases like heart and kidney failure. The beneficiary will remain grateful to the donor for the rest of his/her life.

Family members of organ donors, and recipients drove home this message recalling their traumatic experiences, at an awareness programme on organ donation, organised by Jeevandan A.P., on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday.

A young woman was in tears as she recalled the accident in which her mother Charaka Bhavani had died right in her presence. The woman was driving the scooter, while her mother was pillion riding. Three minors, came triple riding on a bike, in the wrong direction and hit her scooter.

Her mother fell off the bike, sustained a head injury and died. The audience in the packed VMDRA auditorium was visibly moved by her tale of sorrow as the young woman pleaded with the gathering, “Please wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler and also while pillion riding on it. My mother lost her life as she was not wearing a helmet. Please stop rash driving and triple riding.”

The parents of Vipin Mehta, a young man, who had lost his life in a road accident, had donated his organs so that they would be of use to others. “My son had given the gift of life to four others. I appeal to everyone to pledge to donate their organs. I will also donate my organs,” Vipin’s father told the gathering, wiping his eyes.

Teja, a young organ recipient, narrated a different tale of woe. “I was suffering from a kidney ailment since childhood. I was on dialysis when I was in 7th class. That was seven years ago. On the advice of someone, I had registered my name in Jeevandan, AP, seeking a kidney. After a four-year wait my turn came and the surgery was done in June, last year,” he said.

Mr. Teja appealed to the gathering: “Please donate organs. Save lives. There are several others like me waiting in queue.”

“I had completed B. Tech, and in 2020, I was diagnosed with high BP and subsequently both my kidneys failed. I suffered for two years having to undergo dialysis frequently. I underwent a kidney transplant surgery only three months ago and now I am slowly gaining weight,” says Bhanusri profusely thanking Jeevandan.

