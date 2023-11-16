ADVERTISEMENT

Orders issued for construction of SCoR zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, says GVL

November 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The State government is inordinately delaying the handing over of land for the construction of railway headquarters at Mudasarlova, alleges the BJP MP

B. Madhu Gopal

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in a conversation with Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Railway Board has issued orders assigning the Central Administrative Officer (Construction), Bhubaneswar, to construct the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam and directed it to undertake the construction after getting designs sanctioned and tenders issued, according to BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Mr. Narasimha Rao called on Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad here on Thursday, and discussed the status of the SCoR Zone.

Speaking to the media later on, the BJP MP said that the SCoR headquarters building was proposed to be constructed at Mudasarlova, in the city, where the State government had agreed to provide 52 acres of land in return for the railway land that was taken by the State government years ago. He said that the State government was inordinately delaying the handing over of land to the railways by the revenue authorities.

The BJP MP said that as soon as the land at Mudasarlova was handed over to the railways, the construction of SCoR zonal headquarters would begin. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that after his meeting with the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) Jaya Varma Sinha and raising the issue a few days ago, the Railway Board has approved the detailed estimates for the construction of the new SCoR Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam with a budget of ₹106 crore.

During his discussion with the DRM on Thursday, Mr. Narasimha Rao told him that the railway zone has been an emotional issue for the people of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra for many decades.

CONNECT WITH US