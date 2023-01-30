Opposition up in arms against building of wall around Mudasarlova Park in Visakhapatnam

January 30, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The construction of a compound wall around the Mudasarlova Reservoir by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has drawn criticism from Opposition parties.

The TDP, BJP and CPI(M) staged protests demanding stopping of the construction work, which they alleged was a violation of the water body protection norms and a drain on the finances of the GVMC.

A meeting was held by TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and the party’s floor leader in the GVMC Peela Srinivasa Rao with the party corporators on Monday.

MLA Velagapudi Srinivasa Rao, who participated in the meeting, advised the corporators on the way they should oppose the GVMC works, which he said was being done in violation of norms and leading to misuse of public money, at the GVMC Council Meeting to be held on February 1.

Spending money on the upcoming G-20 summit and on purchase of new vehicles for the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner should be opposed, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. He added that the ‘encroachments’ around Mudasarlova Park should also be opposed, as well as the ‘development’ of Poorna Market which he alleged would deprive traders of their livelihood.

TDP South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji and deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao also participated in the meeting.

CPI-M corporator B. Ganga Rao alleged that the GVMC was trying to privatise the Mudasarlova Park and Poorna Market and demanded revocation of the decision.

He also alleged that ₹15 crore was being spent on construction of a wall around the reservoir. The proposal to hand over the Poorna Market land to a private individual on a 50-year lease was also included in the agenda of the GVMC Council meeting, he alleged, and sought that these proposals be opposed.

BJP A.P. State convenor for RTI Vengamamba Srinivas underlined the need to protect the beauty of the natural water body, which has been the pride of Vizag city for over a century. He alleged that the wall, being constructed by removing the barbed wire fencing, was a violation of the water body protection norms and the work was also not being done scientifically to protect the waterways and channels that lead to the reservoir, he said.

