Opposition unable to see industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

February 04, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has asked the Opposition leaders and the TDP-friendly media whether they are unable to see the industrial development of the State in the last five years.

Addressing a media conference, here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said there was enormous difference in the industrial development, which took place between 2014 and 2019, and that which took place after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had taken over. He said that he was prepared for a debate on the issue. The people of the State were able to see the welfare and development in the last five years but the Opposition and the ‘yellow media’ (TDP-friendly media) were oblivious to it.

The Minister explained that while investment proposals worth around ₹40,000 crore were made during the Chandrababu Naidu government, investments worth over ₹90,000 crore were secured during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. While 1.20 lakh MSME s were set up during the TDP rule, 3.50 lakh MSME s were established during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, giving employment to 15 lakh people.

The Minister wondered whether Mr. Naidu has forgotten the fact that one lakh industries were closed down during his tenure. ATG Tyres and AC manufacturing companies were coming up and Green Hydrogen hubs, were being developed in the State under the auspices of NTPC and said it was unfortunate that the Opposition was unable to see these developments. He recalled that the business magnates, who had attended the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam, from various parts of the country, had appreciated the industrial development taking place in Andhra Pradesh.

Three new ports, an international airport and the Adani Data Centre were all coming up in the State. Mr. Amarnath said that the proactive role played by Mr. Jagan in attracting investments was responsible for the keen interest shown by IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, IBM and TCS to set up their units in Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP was bound to return to power in the State, he said and appealed to the Opposition and the TDP-friendly media not to retard the progress of the State.

Replying to queries, Mr. Amarnath said that he was ready to serve the party in any capacity as decided by the party president. He said that he would be grateful to Mr. Reddy for giving him an opportunity to become an MLA and later a Minister. He said that he was prepared for any sacrifice for the success of the party in the ensuing elections.