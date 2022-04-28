“Opposition trying to put spokes in the wheel of development initiated by YSRC government,” says Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy elaborated on the steps being taken by his government to eliminate corruption in the implementation of various welfare schemes, through transfer of funds to the accounts of the beneficiaries and appointment of volunteers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy elaborated on the steps being taken by his government to eliminate corruption in the implementation of various welfare schemes, through transfer of funds to the accounts of the beneficiaries and appointment of volunteers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a few media organisations supporting it, are bent on stalling all development works initiated by his government for the benefit of the poor. They are going to courts and creating hurdles in their implementation.

Mr. Reddy distributed house site pattas to the poor as part of the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki illu’ programme at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram Mandal in the district on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr. Reddy said that his government had mooted the proposal to develop Visakhapatnam as ‘executive capital’ and Kurnool as ‘judicial capital’ while retaining Amaravati as ‘legislative capital’ to ensure development of the three regions in the State.

He said, “you have all seen how the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media created hurdles in its implementation through courts. This layout at Pydivada Agraharam over 10,000 acres and across the city over 1,24 lakh beneficiaries are being given house site pattas, should have been developed 16 months ago but they (TDP) delayed it, by going to court. We followed it up through the Advocate General and finally the judgment came in our favour.”

“In Amaravati, we had proposed distribution of house site pattas to 54,000 poor beneficiaries belonging to BC, SC communities and economically poor people but Chandrababu Naidu and his team opposed it in court on the plea that it would create ‘demographic imbalance’”.

Mr. Naidu did not want the weaker sections to live in Amaravati. The 54,000 beneficiaries are waiting for this day for the house site pattas,” he said.

Similarly, the Opposition went to court, when english medium was proposed to be introduced in government schools for the benefit of the poor and against raising loans for implementation of welfare schemes for the poor. He called upon the gathering to think how the TDP was opposing the welfare of the poor and said that his government was committed to improving the lives of the poor and to fulfill the promises made at the time of elections.

Responding to the plea, made earlier, by Pendurthi MLA A. Adeep Raj, the Chief Minister explained that the ‘Panchagramalu’ (Simhachalam lands) issue was not in his hands as the matter was in court.

He, however, said that he would strive his best to find out a solution to the long-pending problem. On the ‘Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi’, he said it was his father’s (the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy) dream project and said that steps would be taken to complete the project.