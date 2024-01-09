GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition slams GVMC over sanitation woes in Visakhapatnam

Heaps of garbage are strewn across the city with outsourced municipal workers going on strike demanding a wage hike

January 09, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Corporators from TDP, JSP and CPI(M) surrounding the podium of the Mayor, demanding that the workers’ issues be addressed soon, during a municipal council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The GVMC council meeting, organised on Tuesday to discuss the budget proposals for the year 2024-25, turned out to be a stormy affair, with the ongoing strike of the municipal contract and outsourcing employees taking centre stage.

Corporators of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI(M) and CPI surrounded the podium of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, staging protests demanding that the workers’ issues be resolved immediately.

Holding placards, the corporators raised slogans highlighting the unhygienic state of affairs in the city, with heaps of garbage piled up on the roads. Several corporators said that the image of the city as a holiday destination has taken a beating, particularly at this time of the year when a large number of tourists arrive in the city ahead of Sankranti.

Later, a meeting was organised by the Mayor with floor leaders of all the parties. The floor leaders conveyed to the Mayor that denizens were fearful of a health crisis, given the abject condition of sanitation in the city.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari informed the floor leaders that apart from temporary workers, daily wage workers were being deputed to each ward. She assured that she would take the matter to the notice of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

