Opposition parties misleading people on slum survey, alleges Vijaya Sai

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that the Opposition parties are intentionally misleading people over the slum development survey. He said that the State government wants to give house pattas to all the poor in the place where they are residing and also to provide all basic amenities in the localities.

The MP along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and a few others inaugurated an arch and a newly-constructed road at Durga Nagar, Ward No 89,in the city.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Vijaya Sai said that YSRCP government plans to make Visakhaptnam a slum-free city by developing slums and creating facilities for the residents. He said that the survey which was conducted by the GVMC in all the 794 identified slums in the city is to ensure that people living in those localities become beneficiaries. The MP said that people should understand the intention of the survey and not believe in the rumours spread by the Opposition party members.

Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.