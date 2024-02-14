GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition parties distorted Subba Reddy’s statement on capital issue, says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister

Making Hyderabad common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is not the agenda of the YSRCP, says Botcha

February 14, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
The YSRCP will go for the elections with the agenda of common people, welfare and development of the State, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on February 14 (Wednesday) said that the opposition parties and a section of the media distorted the statements on the State capital made by YSRCP regional coordinator for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Mr. Satyanarayana told the media that making Hyderabad the common capital of Andhra Pradesh was not the agenda of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“Mr. Subba Reddy did not say that Hyderabad would be the common capital until the capital was ready. Instead, he said that if he got elected to the Rajya Sabha, he would fight on the pending issues mentioned in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, especially the Special Cat4egory Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, pending settlements between both the Telugu States. It is TDP national presidnet N. Chandrababu Naidu’s fault for giving up the capital, creating the current situation which the State is yet to have a capital. We also know that it is not possible to have a common capital after 10 years. How can we ask for Hyderabad as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is meaningless,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

In response to the queries, the YSRCP leader said that his party had been reiterating that it would go for the elections with the agenda of the common people, their welfare and development of the State.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said it several times. We are not afraid of the opposition partis and their alliances,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the people to vote him back to power if they think that something has been achieved during the YSRCP’s tenure,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the opposition parties always criticise the YSRCP government, despite it doing a good job. “We are ready to respond positively to constructive criticisms from the opposition parties. But the opposition parties are stooping low,” he said.

