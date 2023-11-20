Opposition parties criticise handing over of maintenance contract of Aqua Sports Complex to private agency in Visakhapatnam

November 20, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After taking up renovated works at the GVMC Aqua Sports Complex on the Beach Road, the corporation has finalised charges for the renovated Aqua Sports Complex. A monthly fee of ₹750 was finalised for adults and ₹500 for children is going to be collected by the municipal corporation. However the decision to hand over the maintenance contract to private agencies is not going down well with the members of the opposition.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the Aqua Sports Complex was renovated with International standards to meet the requirements of the swimmers and also a suitable venue for international events. The complex is accommodated with a racing pool, diving pool and also a baby pool exclusively for kids.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the sports complex maintenance was not done properly earlier and keeping this in view the corporation has handed over the maintenance contract to an experienced agency through tender process. He said that the agency itself will appoint staff, security, technical staff, swimming coach apart from bearing electricity and water charges for the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials have also announced that the pool will be opened for the public for eight hours – 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After being shut down during the year 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sports complex which is very well known as ‘municipal pool’ was shut down for almost three years due to further pandemic restrictions and maintenance works. It was recently reopened and is yet to receive public.

However, the corporation’s decision to give the maintenance contract to private agency did not go down well with the members of the opposition party. CPI(M) leaders led by corporator (Ward 78) B. Ganga Rao staged a protest near the sports complex.

“How can the GVMC take a decision to hand over the contract to a private agency in a standing committee meeting?. Why was the proposal not put before the council members in the coming meeting. The CPI(M) condemns the decision,” Mr Ganga Rao said. He said that the private agency may further use the pools for commercial events, instead of offering the facility for the public.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that the corporation should deploy adequate staff to take up maintenance work, but it has given the contract to an agency which belongs to the YSRCP leaders. He said that earlier the corporation used to charge less than ₹500 monthly for the pool, while swimmers, sports persons used to avail of the facility for free. This apart summer coaching camps, local and national events used to be organised, but now the situation seems to be grim.

Some of the TDP corporators alleged that the GVMC is planning to hand over the properties of the corporation to private agencies. Already the Indoor Sports Arena, a smart city project, was handed over to an agency, which is now charging huge for the games/sports. Now, the sports complex is also handed over to an agency. The TDP leaders also alleged that soon, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium and important parks which are being renovated will be under private hands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.