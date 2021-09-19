Opposition parties allege rise in dengue cases and poor sanitation

VISAKHAPATNAM

The third council meet of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was a stormy affair, with the Opposition parties like the TDP, CPI(M) and the JSP taking a dig at the corporation over increase in seasonal diseases, poor sanitation and irregularities in Nadu-Nedu scheme.

The opposition took the centrestage when the GVMC secretary proposed the sixth point in the agenda that dealt with extension of services of 85 malaria workers and health care assistants. Responding to it, TDP corporator K. Govinda Reddy alleged that extension of services was an eyewash and in reality the staff strength in malaria department and the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) was minimal.

CPI corporator A.J. Stalin pointed out that many wards in the GVMC limits do not have a Sanitary Inspector. Seeking steps to mitigate seasonal diseases on a war-footing, CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao questioned the Public Health Department, why dengue tests are not being done in UPHCs, at a time when private labs were collecting hefty amounts.

A few corporators from the Opposition parties said that there has been a rapid increase in dengue cases this year.

They also alleged that door-to-door garbage collection is not up to the mark and dump bins are not cleared till 11 a.m. at many areas.

The corporators alleged that the GVMC was lagging behind in fogging operations and other effective measures were not being taken in the wards despite rise in the seasonal diseases.

The TDP leaders asked the Mayor to give clarity on the introduction of new garbage clearance vehicles. They said that the civic body was claiming the introduction of new vehicles since many months but so far not a single vehicle has arrived. They alleged that due to shortage of vehicles, garbage is not being cleared on time causing health hazards.

GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said that the city reported 375 dengue cases in this year as against 1,400 in 2019. He attributed the rise in cases to increase in testing. He said that as of now, there were 78 sanitary inspectors in the GVMC and they have written a letter to the authorities concerned for further recruitment. He also said that sanitation drives and fogging operations are being effectively conducted.

Mr. Sanyasi Rao said that the GVMC would receive 678 garbage collection vehicles by October 2.

The corporators alleged irregularities in Nadu-Nedu works in many schools.