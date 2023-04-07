Opposition leaders allege corruption in G-20 meeting development works taken up in Visakhapatnam

April 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties on Friday alleged large-scale corruption in the development works taken up for the G-20 working group committee meeting in Visakhapatnam. A day after Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu released a note on the money spent as part of beautification for the global meeting, the opposition leaders allege irregularities and challenged the authorities concerned to come for an open debate.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao alleged that the GVMC is draining out its funds by spending it for various programmes, which are supposed to be borne either by the Centre or the State Government. He alleged large-scale corruption in the ₹160 crore worth development works taken up the corporation for the G-20 working group committee meeting held on March 28 and 29.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that there was no need for the corporation to spend ₹160 crore as the Centre or the State Government would take up the works since G-20 is a global meeting. He said that last year, the corporation had spent ₹30 crore for development works in some areas during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. For every visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the corporation is spending some money, he said. In the recent G-20 meeting works, huge funds were misused in the name of roads, footpaths, painting and a few others, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged.

Corporator of Ward 22, (Jana Sena Party), P.L.V.N. Murthy, said that the GVMC is showing it has spent around ₹23 crore for laying footpath and repairing existing ones covering around 59 km. But the authorities should answer in where they have built footpaths. Apart from some stretch near Jodugullapalem, no new footpaths were built. Only painting works were done to the existing footpaths, he said.

“The officials also claim that more than ₹3 crore was spent for constructing Jodugullapalem view point. Apart from building footpath, arranging a selfie point, street lighting and a solar tree, what other works were done at that area?. This does not cost more than ₹1 crore,” he said. The JSP leader also alleged that crores of rupees were looted in the beautification of green belt along the NH-16 stretch.

He also demanded a ACB inquiry into the works apart from quality control tests by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials.