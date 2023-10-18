Opposition corporators to oppose proposals on GVMC Council meeting agenda today

October 18, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council meeting scheduled to be held on October 19 (Thursday) is likely to be a stormy affair as the corporators belonging to the opposition parties are gearing up to question the rationale behind several proposals included in the 57-point main agenda and the 20-point table agenda.

The corporators belonging to the opposition parties are likely to demand the Mayor that the Question Hour be conducted during the council meeting before the discussions begin on the agenda set for the day, said sources, adding that some corporators were planning to stage protests before the GVMC office before the council meeting.

The corporators belonging to the ruling YSRCP and main opposition TDP conducted separate meetings to discuss their plan of action.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators said that they would oppose some proposals included in the agenda based on the recommendations of the YSRCP corporators. They alleged that some proposals made by the YSRCP corporators from the West and North constituencies who were “not connected to the GVMC Council” in any way were also included in the agenda.

The opposition corporators also alleged that despite submitting several representations for undertaking some works in their respective wards, the proposals made by the TDP and JSP corporators were “ignored blatantly”. They said that they would also oppose the proposals to allot crores of public money for the projects related to laying roads, culverts and other facilities in the areas of Pendurthi, Kapuluppada and Kurmannapalem where the YSRCP leaders have planned several new ventures.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao said that many residents of Kurmannapalem were suffering due to poor civic amenities.

“The GVMC has proposed to spend around ₹11 crore on the development of a ward in which a real estate venture belonging to a YSRCP leader was coming up. We will question the need to take a loan of ₹500 crore for setting up a sewage network system in Zone II (Madhurawada). Already, the citizens are trudging under the burden of taxes imposed by the GVMC and these loans will add to the burden,” he said.

Some corporators said they would question the proposals of setting up a 100 MLD desalination plant near Appikonda. The opposition corporators alleged that this proposal was included in the agenda “only to benefit a YSRCP leader”.

