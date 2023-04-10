Oppose move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and LIC, CITU urges LIC agents

April 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao called upon LIC agents to oppose the moves of the BJP government to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the public sector LIC of India.

He was addressing a meeting of the LIC Agents’ Organisation of India (LIC AOI) here on Monday. The meeting was held ahead of the 6th national convention of LIC AOI to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 22 and 23. The association was formed in 2003 with the objective of protecting the interests of LIC and its agents. A logo for the forthcoming national convention was launched on the occasion.

The LIC AOI, an affiliate of the CITU, has been protecting the interests of 19 crore policyholders and striving relentlessly for the protection of the rights of LIC agents for the last two decades, he said. Mr. Narasinga Rao, who was appointed chairman of the reception committee, alleged that the BJP government came out with an IPO to weaken the LIC, and hand over the public sector insurance company to corporate companies.

The convention would deliberate on saving the LIC. As many as 600 agents, representing 12 lakh agents, from all States of the country, would attend the convention. Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have been organising relay hunger strikes and other forms of protests for the past two years against the decision of the Centre to go for strategic sale of VSP. He called upon the LIC agents to derive inspiration from the struggle of VSP employees and strive for the protection of LIC.

LIC AOI national vice-president L. Manjunath, zonal general secretary P.L. Narasimha Rao, State president T. Koteswara Rao, Visakhapatnam division secretary N.R. Tagore and CITU Visakhapatnam district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar were among those who participated in the logo launch.