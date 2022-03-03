Oppn. parties welcome Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on capital issue

Govt. should now focus on development of Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh, say leaders

Leaders from various opposition parties have welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the State Capital issue that was given at Amaravati on Thursday.

The High Court has directed the State government to develop Amaravati as the capital, as proposed under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act.

The Act was brought by the earlier TDP government.

CPI State president K. Ramakrishna said that the judgement has clarity and finally justice has been done to the farmers of Amaravati, who have been agitating for the last couple of years.

“It is good that the court has set deadlines for the government to give the promised plots to the farmers, as well as develop the capital city within six months. The court has also directed the State government not to mortgage any land in Amaravati, it is learnt,” he said.

“We hope there will now be stability in the State. Ever since YSR Congress has formed the government there has been no stability,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

If the ruling party tried to bring a fresh Bill on the capital issue, it would be a foolish step of the Chief Minister, as he would be defeated again, he said.

“We demand the Union government to allocate ₹10,000 crore for the development of the capital at Amaravati and the remaining has to be borne by the State government,” he said.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should at least now come out of the disillusion and step into reality. “The CM has no knowledge about the Act and he should realise that things just cannot happen as he desires in a democratic country.”

General secretary of Jana Sena Party Shiva Shankar said that JSP has always stood by the farmers of Amaravati and they regard the judgement as their victory against injustice done to them by the YSRCP-led government.

The CRDA Act was a comprehensive and holistic Act and the judgement has vindicated its creation, he said.

State secretariat member of CPI(M) Ch. Narasinga Rao said, “At least now the CM and the State government should close the capital issue and focus on development. It has been over seven years now that A.P. does not have a fixed capital. When Amaravati was declared by TDP as capital even YSRCP had agreed. But later they changed their version.”

CPI(M) leaders also demanded that the Centre should immediately give the balance of ₹1,300 crore from the ₹2,500 crore that was promised for the capital development, he said.

BJP State vice-president and former Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it now appears that the capital issue comes to rest with the court verdict. “We welcome the decision and at last the farmers will get some justice.”

He also said it would be now futile for the State government to go for an appeal, as the verdict is very strong and clear. They will lose in any court of law, he said.